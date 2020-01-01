UniFirst (UNF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect UniFirst to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. UniFirst has set its FY20 guidance at $7.47-7.92 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $479.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.41 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UniFirst stock opened at $201.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.71. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $132.38 and a 1-year high of $214.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.65 and a 200-day moving average of $196.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

