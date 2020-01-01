Unify Market Capitalization Achieves $85,364.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Unify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. Unify has a market cap of $85,364.00 and $2,049.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unify has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00578866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011247 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

