Uquid Coin Price Tops $0.10 (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $987,400.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001449 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, TOPBTC, Exrates and Livecoin. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.54 or 0.06052309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036478 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023819 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

UQC is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDAX, IDEX, Livecoin, OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

