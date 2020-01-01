USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $517.54 million and approximately $236.55 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013888 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, FCoin, Coinbase Pro and CPDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.01823879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062534 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 518,631,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,892,050 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Hotbit, Crex24, CoinEx, OKEx, Coinsuper, CPDAX, Korbit, Coinbase Pro, FCoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.