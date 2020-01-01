USDQ Hits Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00013802 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, USDQ has traded 1% lower against the dollar. USDQ has a market cap of $5.49 million and $11,576.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00053289 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00339474 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003475 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015602 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009938 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ's total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,384 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

