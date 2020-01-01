USDX Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, USDX has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $219,290.00 and $5,054.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039016 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000699 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005540 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003927 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000732 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000172 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 765,045 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

