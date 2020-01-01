Utrust (UTK) Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $591,756.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Huobi and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Utrust Profile

Utrust was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

