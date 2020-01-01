V-ID Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. V-ID has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $229,872.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, V-ID has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.0682 or 0.00000943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.06005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001219 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,658,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,649,699 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

