Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 price target on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,515 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $1,027,839.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,556.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,142. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 135.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,585.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 40,649 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 340,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $239.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.90. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $179.60 and a 52-week high of $251.80.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.66) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.25%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

