Veil Price Reaches $0.0395 on Major Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $14,671.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01368618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123944 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 61,449,766 coins and its circulating supply is 52,608,837 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

