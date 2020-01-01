Verasity (VRA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $484,823.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Verasity has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $484,823.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. During the last week, Verasity has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022299 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023820 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001255 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

