Verasity (VRA) Market Cap Reaches $2.24 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $418,298.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

