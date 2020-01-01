Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. Verge has a market capitalization of $57.73 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Gate.io, YoBit and Binance. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00582474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000915 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011139 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,132,828,759 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Binance, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit, Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Bitbns, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Huobi and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.