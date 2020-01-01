VeriCoin Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. VeriCoin has a market cap of $556,696.00 and approximately $732.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00061110 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085306 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001144 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00069828 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,238.01 or 0.99774965 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000454 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,366,915 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.