Veros (VRS) Market Cap Reaches $60,151.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 40.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Veros has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Veros token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. Veros has a market capitalization of $60,151.00 and $6,912.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00189781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.01366009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00123570 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,160,275 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Veros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

