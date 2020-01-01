Viacoin (VIA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $150,007.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $150,007.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, OOOBTC and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00582112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011246 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,161,870 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Upbit, Coinroom, Binance, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.