Viacoin (VIA) Reaches One Day Volume of $987,269.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002473 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Binance and YoBit. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $987,269.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00581846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010978 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 401.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,161,831 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, OOOBTC, YoBit, Poloniex and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

