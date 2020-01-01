Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $333,282.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,548 shares of company stock worth $1,109,347. Insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 602.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. Vicor has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Vicor had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

