VIDY Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $888,329.00 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. VIDY has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $888,329.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.00 or 0.06051420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029722 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002105 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036330 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001207 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,933,357,047 tokens. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb Global, MXC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

