Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Cody bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 325,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 31.8% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

