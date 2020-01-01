Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $433.02 Million

Analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to post $433.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.77 million to $446.38 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $467.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTO. DA Davidson started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $748,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $522,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 289,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 144,450 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $423.87 million, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.56. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.