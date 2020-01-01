Vitae (VITAE) Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00010086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $14.16 million and approximately $105,344.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003040 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006100 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,688,559 coins and its circulating supply is 19,420,519 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

