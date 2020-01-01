VMware (NYSE:VMW) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -1.00

News stories about VMware (NYSE:VMW) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. VMware earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the virtualization software provider an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted VMware’s ranking:

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $151.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware has a 1 year low of $128.69 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.90.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,898.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,195 shares of company stock valued at $9,533,251. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.