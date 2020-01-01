VoteCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $98,568.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $98,568.00 and $221.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00387982 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00073535 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00114841 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000459 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001534 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000502 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 72,604,625 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

