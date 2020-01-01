VouchForMe (IPL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18,770.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $596,648.00 and $18,770.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Coinbe and Livecoin. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinbe, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

