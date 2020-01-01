Voya Investment Management LLC Has $129.87 Million Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,413 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.53% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $129,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 533.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,104,000 after buying an additional 1,804,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,483,000 after buying an additional 642,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,048,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,523,000 after buying an additional 258,030 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 140.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,303,000 after buying an additional 215,482 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 115.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,564,000 after buying an additional 214,512 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.83 and a one year high of $74.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.306 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

