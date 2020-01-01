VULCANO (VULC) Market Cap Hits $87,526.00

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $87,526.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VULCANO has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VULCANO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VULCANO alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VULCANO

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin. The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io.

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.