W Green Pay (WGP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One W Green Pay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0806 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $154,259.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.01377034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122251 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,106,527 tokens. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

