Wagerr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,825.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. Wagerr has a market cap of $5.63 million and $1,825.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000910 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000285 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,581,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,202,006 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

