Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at $$5.81-6.17 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.19.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.