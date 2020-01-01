Wanchain 24-Hour Volume Tops $730,164.00 (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002444 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance and Bitbns. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $18.78 million and approximately $730,164.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007435 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Huobi, DragonEX, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

