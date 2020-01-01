Warburg Research Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €145.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Societe Generale set a €131.00 ($152.33) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €129.80 ($150.93).

ETR SAP opened at €120.32 ($139.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40. SAP has a twelve month low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a twelve month high of €125.00 ($145.35). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €121.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €115.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

