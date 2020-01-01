Warburg Research Reiterates €165.00 Price Target for Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD)

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been assigned a €165.00 ($191.86) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

ETR AAD opened at €147.80 ($171.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €124.53 and a 200-day moving average of €114.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.30 million and a P/E ratio of 28.63. Amadeus FiRe has a 52 week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52 week high of €149.00 ($173.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

