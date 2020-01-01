Warburg Research Reiterates “€280.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €280.00 ($325.58) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €280.75 ($326.45).

FRA:ADS opened at €289.80 ($336.98) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €280.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €275.35. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

