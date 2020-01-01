Wavesbet (WBET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31,464.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $84,972.00 and $31,464.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023476 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 624.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007498 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000823 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

