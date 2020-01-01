Wavesbet (WBET) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $84,659.00 and $28,598.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023819 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000791 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 139.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.