WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Achieves $16.28 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. WAX has a total market cap of $16.28 million and $105,994.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One WAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Kyber Network, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,591,860,414 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,610,720 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, Huobi, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Kucoin, Tidex, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, HitBTC, C2CX, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bithumb and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

