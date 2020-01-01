Webchain (WEB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Webchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, ChaoEX , Coinroom and RaisEX. Webchain has a market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00629721 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003918 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002076 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001715 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

Webchain (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network. Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain.

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RaisEX, STEX, BiteBTC, ChaoEX , EscoDEX and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

