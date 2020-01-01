Webcoin Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Webcoin has a total market capitalization of $69,376.00 and $15,668.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $51.55, $18.94 and $7.50. In the last seven days, Webcoin has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Webcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.84 or 0.06031859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036394 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001228 BTC.

About Webcoin

WEB is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,399,663 coins. Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Webcoin Coin Trading

Webcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $10.39, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $24.43, $20.33, $24.68, $32.15, $13.77 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.