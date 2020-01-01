Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ANDRITZ AG/ADR (ADRZY)

ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS: ADRZY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/30/2019 – ANDRITZ AG/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

