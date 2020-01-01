Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Konami (KNMCY)

Konami (OTCMKTS: KNMCY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/28/2019 – Konami was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Konami Corporation and its subsidiaries produce and market game software for home video game systems, character products such as playing cards, amusement arcade games, and gaming machines. They also operate health and fitness club facilities, and have a dominant market share in the Japanese market. “

12/21/2019 – Konami was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/20/2019 – Konami was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2019 – Konami was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/3/2019 – Konami was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/26/2019 – Konami was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/11/2019 – Konami was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2019 – Konami was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of KNMCY stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.39. Konami Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

