Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Forty Seven (FTSV)

12/25/2019 – Forty Seven was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of 5F9, is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody against CD47 which is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP? receptor on macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

12/19/2019 – Forty Seven was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of 5F9, is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody against CD47 which is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP? receptor on macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

12/13/2019 – Forty Seven was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of 5F9, is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody against CD47 which is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP? receptor on macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

12/11/2019 – Forty Seven had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

12/10/2019 – Forty Seven was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/10/2019 – Forty Seven had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Forty Seven had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $20.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Forty Seven had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Forty Seven had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

12/10/2019 – Forty Seven had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Forty Seven had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

12/5/2019 – Forty Seven had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

11/26/2019 – Forty Seven was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2019 – Forty Seven was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2019 – Forty Seven is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Forty Seven was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of 5F9, is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody against CD47 which is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP? receptor on macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

11/13/2019 – Forty Seven had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Forty Seven had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

FTSV opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.44. Forty Seven Inc has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,531,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,196,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,650 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 595.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Forty Seven by 36.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Forty Seven by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

