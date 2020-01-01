Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CVB Financial (CVBF)

CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/27/2019 – CVB Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – CVB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

12/18/2019 – CVB Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2019 – CVB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

11/15/2019 – CVB Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2019 – CVB Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.07. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.37%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $349,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 13,673.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,644.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

