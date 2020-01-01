Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Forward Air (FWRD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) in the last few weeks:

12/25/2019 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/25/2019 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/13/2019 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2019 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2019 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2019 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

FWRD stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.95. 83,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.53. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Forward Air by 3,740.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 3,767.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

