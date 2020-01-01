Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Limoneira (LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ: LMNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/25/2019 – Limoneira was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/24/2019 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/21/2019 – Limoneira was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – Limoneira was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2019 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2019 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2019 – Limoneira was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/7/2019 – Limoneira was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2019 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. 47,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $341.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $72,660 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 132,800.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 18.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 17.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 13.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

