WePower Hits Market Cap of $3.84 Million (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. WePower has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $635,303.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WePower has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One WePower token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, DDEX and Liqui.

About WePower

WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 608,221,473 tokens. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WePower is wepower.network.

Buying and Selling WePower

WePower can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DDEX, Liqui, Bitbns, IDEX, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, Huobi and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

