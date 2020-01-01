Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE: WMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/28/2019 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of WMC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 445,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a current ratio of 709.60. The company has a market capitalization of $549.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,481.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

