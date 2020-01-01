WeTrust Price Tops $0.0111 on Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $716.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, DDEX and Liqui. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WeTrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01369703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00123784 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust’s genesis date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, DDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.