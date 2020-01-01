WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, LBank, FreiExchange and Bittrex. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $26,012.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, FreiExchange, EXX, Cryptopia, LBank and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

