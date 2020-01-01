WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.60% of WideOpenWest worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 17.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WOW. Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $595.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.53. WideOpenWest Inc has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.71 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P acquired 534,200 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,071,650.00. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 12,672 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,792.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 640,188 shares of company stock worth $3,705,437. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

